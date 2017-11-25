Pradyuman murder: CBI examines bank, call details of Gurgaon policemen

GURUGRAM: The bank accounts and call details of officials of the Gurgaon Police are reportedly being examined by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Ryan murder case.

The Haryana Police had admitted to committing a mistake while accusing bus conductor Ashok of killing eight-year-old Pradyuman Thakur in Ryan International school.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar called a meeting of the first investigating team to reprimand the officers.

The team, which arrested the conductor and declared him a paedophile, confessed that they did not view the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage carefully. They, however, remained mum on how they missed this crucial evidence.

His family had repeatedly hinted that there might be a larger conspiracy in the murder case but asserted that Ashok was innocent.

Slamming the investigative team, Khirwar had sought an explanation for the botched-up probe and an inquiry report on the matter which will include details of cops who analysed the CCTV footage. He also questioned what circumstantial evidence led the team to declare Ashok as the murderer.