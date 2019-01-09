Prisoner dies in Gurugram jail

Gurugram: A 27-year-old inmate serving a life term for a murder died in a prison here, apparently of illness, a jail official said on Wednesday. The inmate was identified as Akhilesh Kumar, a resident of Gurugram`s Darbaripur village. "He was ill for the last few days and was referred to civil hospital after he complained of a breathing problem," the official said.

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the "mysterious death", as claimed by Kumar`s family. According to the police, Kumar was arrested in 2012 for his involvement in a murder. A district and sessions court sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2013.