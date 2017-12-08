Ryan murder case: Verdict likely to be announced on December 13

GURUGRAM: The verdict in the murder case of 8-year-old Pradyuman Thakur in Ryan International School will be announced on December 13. The arguments in the case were completed in court on Friday.

The arguments were made on whether to treat the accused as a juvenile or not. The father of the accused withdrew the plea in which he had alleged that the CBI has needlessly interrogated his son.

A Gurugram court had earlier let off conductor Ashok in connection with the murder. The court had asked CBI that on what basis was Ashok arrested? "The investigating agency was not able to give a response to the court's question," Conductor Ashok's lawyer Mohit Verma said.

Speaking to Zee News, he had alleged that he was given electric shocks, injections and was beaten up mercilessly to confess that he murdered the child.

Post his return, Ashok had thanked the media and said, "I am in pain."

"Police beat him up, hung him upside down, tortured him and even sedated him to make him confess," the bus conductor's wife said.

Pradyuman, a class II student, was found dead in the toilet of the school with his throat slit on September 8. Hours later, the city police detained the school bus conductor claiming it had cracked the case.

Gurgaon Police Commissioner Sandeep Khairwar had declared in a press meet on September 10 that Ashok was the killer and that he had tried to sexually assault Pradyuman.

However, on November 6, in a sudden turn of events, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended a Class 11 student in connection with the killing and said that it did not find any evidence against Ashok, who was apprehended by the Gurgaon Police.

The Class 11 suspect is also from the same school and is said to have murdered Pradhuman in a bid to create a situation whereby the upcoming examinations would get postponed.