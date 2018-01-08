Ryan murder: Gurgaon court rejects bail to teenager accused of killing Pradyuman

GURUGRAM: The class 11 student accused of killing 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was on Monday rejected by a Gurugram court. After hearing arguments of the counsel for the accused, the CBI and the complainant on Saturday, the court had reserved its order for January 8.

Earlier in December too, the court had rejected his bail after the Central Bureau of Investigation had said that the probe is underway and they were interrogating the teenager to find the details of the murder.

During the hearing on Saturday, the defence counsel had claimed that the chargesheet in the matter was not filed within one month, as prescribed in the Juvenile Justice Act, and he was not given required documents.

However, the CBI refuted the claims stating that the mandatory period for filing a charge sheet is 90 days under CrPC provisions since the accused has been declared an adult by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

The CBI had claimed the teenager had killed Pradhuman in a bid to get the school closed so that a parent-teacher meeting and an examination could be deferred.

On December 20, the JJB had held that the teenager would be tried as an adult and noted that the accused was mature enough to recognise the consequences of his actions.

If convicted, the accused will stay in a correctional home till he is 21 years old after which the court can shift him to a jail or grant him bail.

The 16-year-old student of at Ryan International School in Gurugram has been accused of killing 7-year-old Pradhuman Thakur. Pradhuman was found with his throat slit in the school's washroom on September 8, 2017.

The Gurgaon Police had claimed the crime was committed by a school bus conductor, which was later refuted by the CBI.