School bus crushes couple on cycle to death in Gurugram, angry locals block roads

GURUGRAM: A school bus on Thursday crushed a couple riding a bicycle to death in Gurugram. The incident took place in Sector 44 in Gurugram at around 7 am on Thursday.

The 48-year-old man along with his wife was riding the cycle with his wife to work in Sector 45 when a bus of Delhi Public School hit the couple. The bus that was picking up children for school was allegedly being driven at a high speed when the accident took place.

While the man died on the spot, the woman breathed her last while she was being taken to the hospital. When angry locals rushed to the spot, the driver and the conductor fled away to safety.

"They left for their work at around 6:30 in the morning and now both have been killed," an inconsolable daughter of the couple said.

Following the incident, angry locals rushed vandalised the school bus that crushed the couple. They threw stones at the bus for over an hour and broke the glass windows of the vehicle. The family members of the couple got to the streets and blocked the roads in the area.

"The accident took place at around 7 am. The speed of the bus was so fast that the couple got dragged to the other side of the road. After stalling for long, the police finally took some action after over one hour," an eyewitness said.

There were no students in the bus at the time of the mishap. The police have filed a case against the driver and the conductor.