Gurugram

Security guard who fired at judge's wife, son in Gurugram was 'disturbed, possessed'

The judge's wife and son were shot at in the Arcadia Market in Gurugram`s sector 49 on Saturday.

Security guard who fired at judge&#039;s wife, son in Gurugram was &#039;disturbed, possessed&#039;

GURUGRAM: A security guard who has been arrested for opening fire at the wife and son of an Additional District Judge in Gurugram on Saturday had claimed that he was ''mentally disturbed and possessed'' at the time of the incident.

Guard Mahipal Singh had told the Gurugram Police that he didn’t like to run errands for the family.

“The accused during his interrogation said that he was mentally disturbed and irritated as he was asked to take them to the market and did not like doing household chores,” Gurugram Police Commissioner KK Rao was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The shocking incident occurred in Arcadia Market in Gurugram`s sector 49 on Saturday.

Additional District Judge Shrikant's wife Ritu (38) on Sunday succumbed to the injuries, while his son Dhruv (18) continues to be critical. 

Ritu had sustained two bullet wounds and was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

The two were rushed to a hospital in Gurugram minutes after they were shot at by Mahipal Singh, who had been working with the judge for the past one and a half year. 

A video shot by a passerby showed Singh in uniform trying to lift the judge`s son and put him in a car, but fled the spot when he could not do so. 

Gurugram Police has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the attack on the two members of the judge's family. The SIT will be headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Gurugram Sulochana Gajraj. Along with the DCP, two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) and four inspectors have been named as members of the SIT. 

Gurugramgurugram crimeAdditional District Judge ShrikantGurugram PoliceAttack on judge's wife

