Gurugram

Sex racket busted in Gurugram massage parlour; 5 Thai women, 11 others arrested

A high-profile sex racket was busted in Gurugram by Haryana police on Wednesday. The racket was busted by the cops at a massage parlour in sector 29 of Gurugram.

At least 12 women, including five from Thailand, were arrested by the police. Four men were also arrested, reported news agency ANI.

More details are awaited.

