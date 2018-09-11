हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gurugram

Son of notorious gangster apprehended for raping minor in Gurugram

The accused's father Rakesh Banjara is a notorious gangster of Gurugram with several murder and dacoity cases pending against him. 

Representational image

Gurugram: A man, son of a notorious gangster here, has been apprehended for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl, police said Monday.

According to police, the accused, identified as Piyush Banjara, was apprehended in Gurugram on Monday while he was planning to escape to Nepal.

The incident was reported on August 28 around 9 pm and the accused was on the run since then. An FIR was registered in this matter on August 29.

"He kept an eye on the victim for a long time. On August 28, the accused, while parking his car, found her alone in the basement. Sighting the opportunity, he overpowered her, took her inside the car and committed the crime," said Subhash Bokan, PRO of the Gurugram Police.

The accused also threatened her of dire consequences if she informed about the incident to anyone, the officer said.

The girl did not tell her family about the incident, but her mother realised some untoward incident had happened to her. When she counselled her, the girl narrated her ordeal to her, police said.

The accused's father Rakesh Banjara is a notorious gangster of Gurugram with several murder and dacoity cases pending against him. 

