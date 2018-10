Wife and son of an additional sessions judge were shot at by their armed guard on Saturday in Gururam's Arcadia Market. The guard was later arrested by the police.

The incident took place in Gurugram's Sector-49, ANI reported.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Gurugram said that both wife and son have been admitted to a hospital.

The police and forensic teams were present at the spot and investigations are underway.

(With Agency Inputs)