Woman dragged out of car, raped in front of husband, in-laws in Gurugram

Gurgaon: A 22-year-old woman was forcibly dragged out of the car and raped in front of her family at gunpoint. The incident took place at Sector-56 in Gurgaon on late Sunday night. Four persons have been arrested for the crime, said the police.

The woman was returning home after attending a family function in her brother-in-law's car. Both the husband and brother-in-law were travelling with her. The family stopped the car near Business Park Tower in Gurgaon Sector 56 where the husband stepped out to relieve himself. The victim and the brother-in-law waited inside the car.

According to the police complaint, two cars suddenly arrived at the spot. Four men stepped out and started questioning why did they stop the car. The men then dragged the woman out of the car.

One person sexually assaulted the victim while the other three held the husband and brother-in-law at gun- point, said Manish Sehgal, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) and chief PRO of Gurgaon police.

Before fleeing, they threatened the victim and her family with dire consequences if they approach the police, said Sehgal, adding the woman's husband managed to note down the registration number of their one of cars.

"The accused were arrested from their residences in Johalka village near Sohna in Gurgaon and a case under relevant sections of the IPC have been registered against them," the officer said.

Haryana has witnessed a sharp rise in cases of rapes and sexual assaults over the last month. Over 10 incidents of rape has been reported in last 10 days. Under pressure to restore law and order situation, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has recommended death penalty for raping girls below 12 years of age.

With PTI inputs