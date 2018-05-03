17-year-old girl abducted, raped by 8 men in Haryana; commits suicide

CHANDIGARH: A 17-year-old girl committed suicide in Mewat in Haryana after she was allegedly abducted and subsequently raped by eight men. She was found lying unconscious after she was gang-raped in a secluded area in Nuh district. An FIR has been lodged and an investigation into the case has begun.

The incident took place on Monday when the teenager was alone in the house. The accused came on two motorcycles and a car and abducted her, says the complaint filed by the girl's father with the police.

After raping the girl, the accused fled the spot leaving her unconscious. The girl was traced and brought back home but she allegedly committed suicide in her house on Tuesday by hanging herself.

As per the complaint filed by her father, the 17-year-old had identified the accused. She had said that the accused had stalked her in the past as well. "We have registered a case of abduction, gangrape and abetment to suicide against the accused,and are conducting raids to nab them," said Rojka Mev SHO Jai Bhagwan.

"Investigations in the case are on," SP, Mewat, Nazneen Bhasin said.

The incident comes days after an a law was brought into force permitting death penalty for those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years. The sentence for the rape of a girl below 16 would be a minimum of 20 years but extendible to life imprisonment.