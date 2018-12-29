हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Haryana

7 killed, 4 injured in accident due to heavy fog in Haryana

Ambala: Seven people were killed and four injured when a vehicle rammed into two SUVs due to heavy fog on the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway on Saturday, police said.

"Two cars coming from Chandigarh were hit by another vehicle. The accident took place as heavy fog limited visibility. The injured people have been hospitalised," they said. The deceased belonged to Chandigarh.

Earlier on Monday, eight people were killed when dense fog led to a pile-up on a national highway in Haryana's Jhajjar district.

