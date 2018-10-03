हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Panchkula

Ahead of Vijayadashami, 210-feet tall Ravan effigy being built in Panchkula, to be erected on Oct 15

Dusshera, the last day of Navratri, is celebrated by burning the effigy of Ravana, signalling the end of evil.

ANI photo

Chandigarh: Ahead of Vijayadashmi, a 210-feet tall effigy of Ravan is being built in Panchkula. As many as 40 workers are working on the effigy which will have a 50-feet long sword. The effigy will be erected on October 15.

Navaratri is a nine-day festival, celebrated twice a year. Each day of the Navratri is dedicated to a separate avatar of goddess Durga. People perform puja, observe fast and rejoice in the praises of the great goddess. 

Even though the Navratris is centered around the worship of the Goddess Durga, it actually marks the victory of Ram over Ravana. Navratri begins with the worshipping of Shailputri. 

