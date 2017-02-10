Amritsar shivers at five to seven degrees in Punjab
Chandigarh: Cold conditions continued to prevail in Punjab and Haryana even as minimum temperatures today hovered around normal in most parts of both the states.
Union Territory Chandigarh, joint capital of the two states, recorded a minimum of 8.7 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, a MeT department official said here.
Amritsar shivered at 5.7 degrees while Ludhiana and Patiala experienced cold conditions at 9 degrees Celsius each, up to four notches above normal.
In Haryana, Ambala braved cold weather at 9.2 degrees, three notches above normal while Hisar had a low of 7.3 degrees, a notch above the normal.
Minimum of Karnal and Narnaul was 6.8 degrees and 7.5 degrees Celsius respectively.
Fog and mist continued to prevail in many parts of Punjab and Haryana, the MeT official said.
