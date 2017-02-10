Armed men rob gold worth crores at Manappuram Finance in Gurugram, two workers injured

Gurugram: In one of the biggest heists in Gurugram, seven armed men allegedly looted gold and Rs 5 lakh in cash from Mannappuram gold loan branch on Thursday.

The looters stabbed a security guard and a customer.

According to police, posing as customer, seven persons entered the branch at around 11.30 AM and held hostage the four employees, including a woman, two guards and few customers.

Robbers struck at the Money Gold Rathnam firm.

The masked men sprayed some paint on the CCTV cameras to avoid being identified.

Gurgaon Police Commissioner, Sandeep Khirwar, who rushed to the spot, said around seven to eight armed robbers entered in the private gold finance firm and looted some kilograms gold.

Reports suggest that the robbers escaped with over 30 kg gold. However, the police could not confirm the quantity of gold looted.

Police put up barricades in the city in a bid to catch the criminals.