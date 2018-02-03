Attack on Kashmiri students was not targeted: Haryana Police

NEW DELHI: Haryana Police on Saturday said that the attack on the Kashmiri students was not targeted and it happened due to misunderstanding.

"Two incidents happened in Mahendragarh yesterday. Two Kashmiri students went to offer prayers in mosque and thereafter to market. Suddenly they were attacked and injured, one boy managed to flee while the other was admitted to the hospital by police," CS Rao, IGP South Range, Haryana, said.

According to police, five labourers were apparently returning from the mosque when they had a quarrel with two locals. The labourers then outnumbered the locals who then called their friends.

"At the same time, 5 UP labourers who it seems were returning from mosque had a quarrel with 2 locals (accused in case). Labourers outnumbered locals who then called their friends and it seems Kashmiri youth were attacked in misunderstanding that they were with labourers," Rao added.

Two Kashmiri students, on the way back to campus after offering Friday evening prayers, were allegedly assaulted by a mob in Haryana's Mahenderhgarh. Both the victims are students in the Central University of Haryana.

The victims were beaten up while returning to the campus after offering congregational Friday prayers in Mahendragarh town.

One of the boys managed to flee while the other was admitted to the hospital by police.

Two cases have been registered and six accused have been identified so far, out of which three have been arrested.

"Registered two cases, one in attack on Kashmiri students and second in fight between UP labourers and locals. Six accused identified, three arrested and other and will be arrested soon. We'll probe further. It seems attack on Kashmiri students was due to misunderstanding and not targeted," Rao said.

The incident sparked an outrage, with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti demanding an immediate probe into the incident.