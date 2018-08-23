हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Haryana Congress Chief

Baby died due to hospital negligence: Haryana Congress chief dismisses reports of newborn's death due to cycle rally

Dismissing all reports of newborn's death due to the ambulance being stuck in a political rally,  Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar on Thursday claimed that the incident took place due to hospital's negligence.

Baby died due to hospital negligence: Haryana Congress chief dismisses reports of newborn's death due to cycle rally
Ashok Tanwar (ANI photo)

Rohtak: Dismissing all reports of newborn's death due to the ambulance being stuck in a political rally,  Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar on Thursday claimed that the incident took place due to hospital's negligence.

“I have video of his father where he stated it happened due to hospital's negligence. He was there for 12 hrs and didn't receive facilities. Was later referred to Civil Hospital and then to Rohtak,” said Tanwar.

“When our people came to know there's ambulance in traffic, they cleared the road. Government, local administration and police should take responsibility. There was no nurse, doctor or proper oxygen supply,” he added. 

On Tuesday, an ambulance carrying a two-day-old infant got struck in Haryana's Sonepat due to a cycle rally being led by Tanwar. 

Hospital staff claimed that the cycle rally caused a massive traffic jam that lasted for over 30 minutes. The baby, whose condition grew critical due to the delay, was referred to PGI Rohtak by doctors in Sonepat hospital. 

"We were referred to Sonipat and from there to Rohtak. He (baby) died en-route. Due to Congress rally, reached hospital late by 1.5 hrs. Tried meeting the CM but weren't allowed," said the uncle of the infant.

With agency inputs

