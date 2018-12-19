BJP leads in all 5 Mayor posts in Haryana Municipal Corporation elections

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Haryana Municipal Corporation elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday established an early lead in Mayoral race across five Haryana Municipal Corporation – Karnal, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Rohtak and Hisar. The voting in all these five corporations are currently underway. 

ROHTAK: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday established an early lead in Mayoral race across five Haryana Municipal Corporation – Karnal, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Rohtak and Hisar. The voting in all these five corporations are currently underway. 

The BJP established an early lead in all the five Mayor seats. 

The party fielded Madan Singh from Yamunanagar, Avneet Kaur from Panipat, Gautam Sardana from Hisar, Renu Bala Gupta from Karnal and Manmohan Goyal from Rohtak.  

BJP also maintained a strong lead in wards results and municipal committees. The polls were held on December 16. 

Results were announced for municipal committees of Jakhal Mandi in Fatehabad and Pundri in Kaithal. 

Over 69.39 per cent voters had exercised their vote in the municipal elections in Haryana on Sunday. Polling was held in 110 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Hisar, Rohtak, Yamuna Nagar, Panipat and Karnal, and 25 wards of Jakhal Mandi (Fatehabad) Aand Pundri (Kaithal) respectively.

The overall percentage in these elections remained 69.39, Singh said.

