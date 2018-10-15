हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Castration of Dera sadhus: Gurmeet Ram Rahim seeks dismissal of FIRs against him

Dera chief is currently in jail following his conviction in rape cases filed by two women disciples.

Castration of Dera sadhus: Gurmeet Ram Rahim seeks dismissal of FIRs against him

Panchkula: Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is languishing in jail, has moved a petition in court seeking dismissal of cases related to forcible castration filed against him by his followers.

According to reports, responding to his petition, the court has issued a notice to the CBI, which is probing the case against the Dera chief.

In his petition, the Dera chief claimed that the CBI has recorded the statement of 128 witnesses in the forcible castration cases under Section161 of the CRPC. But, in its chargesheet, the CBI mentioned the statement of only 122 witnesses, the petition filed by Dera chief said.

The petition demanded that the statement of all witnesses be mentioned in the chargesheet.

Responding to allegations, the court of justice Daya Chaudhry issued to CBI seeking its reply on  October 29.

It may be recalled that Ram Rahim Singh and two of his doctors have been named as accused in cases related to forcible castration of Dera followers.

The Dera head is currently serving a 20-year sentence in Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail for raping two women disciples.

He also faces legal proceedings in two murder cases also.

While Ram Rahim has been charged under Sections 417 (cheating), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the two doctors - MP Singh and Pankaj Garg - believed to be closely involved with the castration process, were charged under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 326 of the IPC.

Dera chief's conviction last year had triggered arson and violence across Haryana that claimed 36 lives and injured over 250 people.

The CBI investigation into the charges of forced castration was ordered by the Punjab and Haryana high court in December 2014. 

Petitioners in the case had alleged that some 400 Dera followers were castrated with the false hope that their emasculation would lead to realisation of God through Ram Rahim.

