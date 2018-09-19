हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Panchkula

Class 11 student stabbed to death outside Panchkula school, Class 9 student arrested

The victim was stabbed outside the Government Senior Secondary School in Sector 7 on September 17.

Class 11 student stabbed to death outside Panchkula school, Class 9 student arrested
Image Credit: ANI

PANCHKULA: A Class 9 student was on Wednesday arrested by the authorities two days after a Class 11 student was stabbed to death with the help of some local youths.

The victim was stabbed outside the Government Senior Secondary School in Sector 7 on September 17, according to ANI.

A Class 10th student was also reportedly injured in an attempt to save the deceased student. 

Though it is not clear as to what led to a fight between the accused boy and the deceased, some reports claimed that the Class 11 student, identified as Vikas Kumar, was stabbed after he took a stand against eve-teasing.

While some other reports claimed that a rivalry between the two boys over a mobile phone snatching went out of hand and led to the stabbing of the Class 11 student.

The youths involved in the attack were suspected to be from the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in the city.

The Haryana Police is also reported to have arrested some minors in connection with the Class 11 student's death. 

The arrests were made on the basis of names given by the school students, who witnessed the shocking incident, and after examining the CCTV footage.   

“Two accused involved in the murder have been arrested and charged under Justice Juvenile Act, 2015. With the help of the CCTV footage and names given by students, cops managed to identify the minors,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Jorwal was quoted as saying by media reports.

The investigation into the matter is underway, the DCP added.

The deceased boy's family members held a protest on Tuesday alleging police inaction in the case.

Relatives of the victim had blocked the Kalka-Shimla road for a few minutes on Tuesday, demanding quick action. 

After much persuasion by the police officials, the family members of the victim allowed the post-mortem at the General Hospital in Sector 6.

