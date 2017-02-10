Faridkot firing case: Complaint filed in court
Faridkot: A complaint has been filed in a local court seeking action against police officials, who had allegedly ordered to open fire on Sikhs protesting against sacrilege incidents at Behbal Kalan village in 2015 that led to the death of two persons.
Resham Singh, the brother of Krishan Bhagwan Singh, who was killed in the firing, filed the complaint in the court of judicial magistrate yesterday, demanding action against the then Faridkot SP Bikramjeet Singh, the then Moga SSP Charanjit Sharma and the then SHO Bajakhana Amarjeet Singh Kular.
In a statement recorded by the court, Resham alleged that his brother, who was a resident of Behbal Khurd village, and Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan were killed in the police firing on October 14, 2015.
He alleged that the troops opened "unprovoked" fire on "peaceful" protesters on the orders of the three police officials.
The court has adjourned the case to March 18 to record the statements of other witnesses.
Resham also alleged police did not act on two cases registered with regard to the incident at Bajakhana police station on October 14 and 21, 2015.
The Punjab government had last year set up an inquiry commission under Justice (retd) Zora Singh of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to probe death of two persons in police firing during protest against sacrilege of the holy book.
