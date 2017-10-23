Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan to be produced before Panchkula court

Panchkula: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's 'adopted daughter' Honeypreet Insan will be produced before a court here on Monday.

Earlier, the Panchkula District Court on October 13 had sent Honeypreet and accomplice Sukhdeep Kaur to judicial custody till October 23.

Honeypreet, whose real name is Priyanka Taneja, is lodged in Ambala central jail.

The police had earlier sought police remand for Honeypreet, saying she was the closest aide of the rapist sect chief and knew many things about the activities of the sect and its role in the violence in Panchkula and other places after the August 25 conviction of Ram Rahim on two counts of rape.

Honeypreet and Kaur were questioned by the Haryana Police in connection with the violence that followed the sect head's conviction on August 25.

Honeypreet was at the top of a list of 43 people "wanted" by the state police in connection with the violence. The Haryana Police had on September 1 issued a look-out notice against Honeypreet and another key aide of the Dera chief, Aditya Insan, following apprehensions that they might try to "escape from the country".

Honeypreet had remained fugitive for 38 days after she was booked by Haryana Police on charge of sedition. She was arrested on October 3 from the Zirakpur-Patiala highway, about 15 km from Chandigarh.

An arrest warrant was also issued against Honeypreet, and two key Dera functionaries Aditya Insan and Pawan Insan.

Her name has been included in an FIR in which Dera functionaries Aditya Insan and Surinder Dhiman, among others, were booked on the charge of sedition, inciting violence and arson, the police had said earlier.

Ram Rahim has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of over Rs 30 lakh.

His conviction led to violence in Panchkula and Sirsa in Haryana, leaving 41 people dead and over 260 injured. Isolated incidents of violence were also reported from Delhi and several places in Punjab.