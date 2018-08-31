हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajkumar Saini

Haryana: BJP lawmaker Rajkumar Saini launches Loktantra Suraksha Party

Rajkumar Saini, the Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker, from Kurukshetra has announced the launch of his new party Loktantra Suraksha Party. 

ANI photo

Kurukshetra: Rajkumar Saini, the Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker, from Kurukshetra has announced the launch of his new party Loktantra Suraksha Party. 

“We are launching a new party called Loktantra Suraksha Party,” said Saini on Friday.

“We will organise a big rally on September 2,” he added.

Saini has been openly critical of the BJP.

Last month, he claimed that the BJP has neither "intent" nor the "right policies" and 90 percent of the candidates who contest as its nominees in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls will lose.

The BJP does not have the right policies nor does it have the right intent and 90 percent of those who contest on the party's ticket in the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha polls will lose, he said.

With agency inputs

Rajkumar SainiBJPLoktantra Suraksha Party

