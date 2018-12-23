Haryana Court gives death sentence to man convicted of raping, murdering 8-year-old girl

REWARI: A Sessions court in Haryana on Saturday awarded death sentence to a 19-year-old boy who was convicted of having raped and murdered an 8-year-old girl in Rewari earlier this year. The incident had occurred when the girl was alone at her house in Rewari.

"The sessions court has awarded death sentence to the man convicted of rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl," SP Rewari Rahul Sharma confirmed.

As per reports, the judge termed the incident as a "rarest of rare" and even equated it with the brutal 2012 Nirbhaya case stating that this case too deserved a similar punishment.

The incident took place on June 9 when the convict lured her into his room and raped her. Fearing that he may be caught, he murdered the girl. The victim used to stay in his neighbourhood. It was found by the court that the convict showed porn to the eight-year-old, gagged her, tied her hands and legs and then forced himself on her.