Haryana girl gangraped by 5; mother seeks justice, quotes PM Modi's 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao'

The victim was on her way to coaching classes when she was allegedly kidnapped by the rapists.

ANI photo

Rewari: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by five men at Kanina in Haryana's Mahendergarh district on Wednesday.

The victim was on her way to coaching classes when she was allegedly kidnapped by the accused group, who then took her to a secluded spot in a car. A drink laced with sedatives was offered to her. 

After being gang-raped, she was dumped near a bus stop in Kanina.

The victim, a topper in the CBSE board exams, was rewarded by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2016.

“Modi ji says 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao'. But how? I want justice for my daughter. Police has taken no action yet," said the victim's mother.

 

A 'zero FIR' was lodged on the basis of the complaint of the woman, informed an official of Women Police station, Rewari. The probe was being conducted by the Mahendergarh police as the incident occurred in the area under their jurisdiction. 

Zero FIR can be filed in any police station, irrespective of place of incident or jurisdiction and the same can be later transferred to the concerned Police Station. 

With agency inputs

