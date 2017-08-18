Haryana govt to provide free travel to persons with 60% disability

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government will soon provide the facility of free travel in buses to people with disability of 60 per cent or above.

This decision will benefit 1.48 lakh people, an official release said here.

People claiming the facility will have to produce their disability certificate, Haryana's Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Kumar said at a function in Kurukshetra today.

The state government would soon appoint Social Justice and Empowerment Department staffers at the block level to facilitate elderly persons, those with disabilities and other beneficiaries, the minister said.

The Finance Department has accorded approval for recruitment to 1,260 posts, he added.