Haryana on alert: Jat community calls for fresh quota agitation from today
New Delhi: Posing fresh threat of quota agitation in Haryana, several Jat outfits will be staging demonstration in almost 19 districts of the state on Sunday demanding reservation for the community in government jobs and reservation.
Keeping in view the fresh call of protest by the community, the authorities have banned the assembly of five or more people in about 500 meters from national and state highways and railway stations.
The paramilitary forces are out in sensitive areas while heavy police force too has been deployed to maintain strict vigil.
It is to be noted that during a similar stir a year ago, at least 30 people had died and widespread property loss was reported.
Following a meeting with the community leaders, Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti chief Jai Singh Fauji announced the fresh agitation, following which the state has been put on high alert.
"We will continue the agitation till the time the government does not give us an assurance in written about the reservation agreement," Financial Express quoted him saying.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: Shocking footage of Delhi woman throwing her child down stairs
- PM Narendra Modi's speech at NCC rally in Delhi - Watch
- DNA: Exclusive talk with Akshay Kumar over his videos on social media
- Ghaziabad: Elderly BJP leader stabbed to death
- Does freedom of speech allows you to make fun of history?
- Pakistan may not qualify for 2019 Cricket World Cup: ICC
- Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva Solanki survive road accident: Report
- WATCH: MS Dhoni accurately predicts Joe Root's next step, stump mic captures all!
- WATCH: Did Parvez Rasool insult national anthem prior to 1st T20I between India and England?
- WATCH: Suresh Raina saves four runs with incredible fielding effort during 1st ODI between India-England