Haryana on alert: Jat quota agitation begins in 19 districts, prohibitory orders in place

New Delhi: Haryana has gone on maximum alert as the fresh round of agitation called by a section of Jat community demanding reservation in government jobs and education institutions began on Sunday.

Keeping in view the fresh call for protest, the authorities have banned the assembly of five or more people in about 500 meters from national and state highways and railway stations.

Police deployed in Haryana's Gurugram as Jat community will hold agitation in 19 districts of the state demanding reservation

The paramilitary forces are out in sensitive areas while heavy police force too has been deployed to maintain strict vigil.

According to reports, Jat outfits will be staging demonstration in almost 19 districts of the state demanding reservation for the community in government jobs as well as education institutions.

A mahapanchayat of some Khaps or caste councils was held in Rohtak on Friday, in which they reiterated their call for holding an agitation in a peaceful manner from Sunday and termed those opposing the stir as "government agents".

The Khap leaders maintained that release of arrested Jat youths, withdrawal of cases registered during last year's agitation and grant of government jobs to the kin of youths killed during that stir are their immediate demands.

It is to be noted that during a similar stir a year ago, at least 30 people had died and widespread property loss was reported.

The Haryana government had assured to provide jobs to kin of those killed during violence in last year's Jat agitation.