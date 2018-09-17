हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana

Haryana Police stops girl's cremation midway over suspicion of honour killing, 90% body burnt

Police said the girl, a student of Class 11, died on Saturday under mysterious circumstances in Behbal village. Her family tried to cremate her on Sunday but police intervened after a tip-off.  

Haryana Police stops girl&#039;s cremation midway over suspicion of honour killing, 90% body burnt

Chandigarh: The Haryana Police on Sunday stopped the cremation of a teenage girl in Rohtak district on suspicion that it was a case of honour killing.

Police said the girl, a student of Class 11, died on Saturday under mysterious circumstances in Behbal village. Her family tried to cremate her on Sunday but police intervened after a tip-off.

However, by the time firefighters doused the pyre flames, nearly 90 per cent of the body had been burnt.

Police sources claimed that the girl could have been strangulated. "We have sent the remains for forensic examination," a police official said.

The family claimed that the girl had complained of stomachache on Saturday, following which she died as she was on way to a hospital. 

The incident comes at a time when Haryana is in the headlines for the brutal gangrape of a 19-year-old girl in Rewari. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Haryana Police had said on Sunday evening that one of the three main accused in the case has been arrested.

The 19-year-old woman's family had on Sunday rejected the compensation cheque for Rs 2 lakh sent by the Haryana government. "Is it the price that the Haryana government has calculated for her honour? We reject the compensation. I want justice for my daughter," her mother said in Rewari.

Doctors at a Rewari hospital said that the condition of the victim, a college student, had improved though she continued to be in "shock". 

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, whose government has been in the firing line for inept handling of the case by Haryana Police and the administration, on Sunday axed his engagements in Jalandhar city in Punjab and rushed back to Chandigarh to take stock of the situation.

Tags:
HaryanaHaryana Policehonour killing

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close