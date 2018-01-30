Haryana politician Suraj Pal Amu, detained over Padmaavat violence, discharged from hospital

Rohtak: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suraj Pal Amu, who was earlier detained in connection with the violence over the release of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film Padmaavat, was on Tuesday discharged from the hospital where he was being treated following complaints of breathlessness.

According to ANI, Amu was on Tuesday discharged from the Rohtak`s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) where he was taken owing to his poor health.

Suraj Pal Amu brought back to Gurugram's Bhondsi jail from PGI Hospital Rohtak. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of ill health on the day he was to be produced before a Haryana court over his statements on the film #Padmaavat. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/ZsyVlerkoF — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2018

Amu was admitted to the hospital after he complained of ill health on the day he was to be produced before a Haryana court for making objectionable comments on the recently released film `Padmaavat`.

He was brought back to Gurugram`s Bhondsi jail today, ANI reported.

Amu was detained by the Haryana Police and sent to judicial custody on January 26 in connection with his controversial remarks.

The Supreme Court is also hearing a plea filed against Amu over his anti-Padmaavat protest.

Amu, who last year quit as the media coordinator of the Haryana BJP, had offered a Rs 10-crore bounty for beheading actress Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in November 2017 for allegedly distorting historical facts and showing Queen Padmini in a bad light in the film.

Along with Rajput Karni Sena, Amu has also been spearheading the protests against Padmaavat.

Recently, a school bus carrying nursery students was attacked with stones during widespread protests against the film. Several people and the leaders of the fringe outfits, including Karni Sena, have been arrested by the Gurugram Police in this connection.

(With ANI inputs)