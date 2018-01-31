Haryana politician Suraj Pal Amu, detained over Padmaavat violence, quits BJP

CHANDIGARH: Haryana politician Suraj Pal Amu, who was earlier detained in connection with the violence over the release of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

On Tuesday, Amu was being discharged from the Rohtak's Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) where he was being treated following complaints of breathlessness.

Amu was admitted to the hospital after he complained of ill health on the day he was to be produced before a Haryana court for making objectionable comments on the recently released film 'Padmaavat'.

He was brought back to Gurugram's Bhondsi jail on Tuesday.

Amu was detained by the Haryana Police and sent to judicial custody on January 26 in connection with his controversial remarks.

The Supreme Court is also hearing a plea filed against Amu over his anti-Padmaavat protest.

Amu, who last year quit as the media coordinator of the Haryana BJP, had offered a Rs 10-crore bounty for beheading actress Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in November 2017 for allegedly distorting historical facts and showing Queen Padmini in a bad light in the film.

Along with Rajput Karni Sena, Amu has also been spearheading the protests against Padmaavat.