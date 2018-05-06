Haryana schools to remain closed for next 2 days in view of rain, thunderstorm warning

Chandigarh: Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma has directed all government and private schools to remain closed on Monday and Tuesday (May 7 and 8, 2018) in view of rain and thunderstorm warning by India Meteorological Department.

7 और 8 मई को भयंकर तूफान और बारिश की आशंकाओं के मध्य नजर हरियाणा सरकार ने इन दोनों दिनों के लिए प्रदेश के सभी सरकारी और प्राइवेट स्कूलों की छुट्टियां घोषित की है — Ram Bilas Sharma (@rbsharmabjp) May 6, 2018

Thunderstorms accompanied by squall, hail and heavy rains are likely to occur in at least 13 states and two Union Territories across the country on Monday, the IMD has said.

All India Weather Warning Bulletin Source:IMD pic.twitter.com/sRZq2qa7qZ — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) May 6, 2018

A thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Western Uttar Pradesh. Dust storm and thunderstorm are also likely at isolated places in West Rajasthan, PTI quoted an official as saying.

In view of the warning, the Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Department, in an advisory, has suggested safety tips to be adopted in case of thunderstorms, dust storms and squall.

Meanwhile, several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday received light rains. Chandigarh received light showers during the day and mercury dropped by a few notches, a MeT department official said.

A few parts of Haryana, including Panchkula, Ambala and Yamunanagar, received rains while Mohali, Ropar and Patiala in Punjab too received light rains. During the past few days, the maximum temperature at most places in the region had been hovering two to three notches above the normal.

(With PTI inputs)