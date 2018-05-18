हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Haryana

Haryana: Three sentenced to life for killing man in front of his wife over minor dispute

Hisar: Three persons, who shot dead a man in front of his wife, have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here. In the judgement pronounced yesterday, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Hisar, R K Jain held Sumit, Satish Kumar and Sunil Kumar guilty of murdering Pawan Kumar, a resident of village Kajla, three years ago over a minor dispute.

According to the complaint lodged at the Agroha Police Station by witness Anand Kumar, who was injured in the attack, the assailants arrived on a motorbike on the evening of February 8, 2015 and fired upon the victim.

The attackers fled the scene as the victim's wife raised an alarm, police said.

A profusely bleeding Pawan was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment, they said.

Besides the life imprisonment, the convicts hailing from different villages of Hisar were ordered to pay a fine of over Rs 3.16 lakh each, according to the prosecution. 

