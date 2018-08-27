Heavy rains predicted in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra; fishermen asked not to venture in sea

New Delhi: Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in over a dozen states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra besides eastern coast in the next two days.

Heavy rains are expected over isolated places in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Assam and other Northeastern states, the National Disaster Managament Authority (NDMA) said quoting an India Meteorological department bulletin.

Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over west central Arabian sea and along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts. The fishermen were advised not to venture out in these areas.

Heavy to very heavy rains are also likely to occur over some places in Chhattisgarh, and Goa.

Some parts of Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also expected to get heavy rains.

Heavy showers are expected at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and a few other places, the NDMA said.