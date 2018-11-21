Hisar: 5 dead after car mows down people sleeping on footpath

HISAR: At least five persons were dead and nine others injured after a speeding car ran over people sleeping on the footpath on Jindal bridge.

Incident took place at 2 am on Wednesday.

The car, with three passengers inside, first hit another vehicle on the bridge. Losing control, it then ran over two labourers sleeping on the pavement and later fell from the bridge, killing all on board.

The labours who died were from Bihar.

The accident happened after traffic was allowed along one-way on the bridge causing congestion, as work was going on in the other part, the police officer said.

An investigation has been launched into the matter.

With agency inputs