Hisar coldest in Haryana at 4.5 degrees celsius

Chandigarh: Cold weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Haryana and neighbouring Punjab where Hisar was the coldest place at 4.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, a MeT department official said here.

Among other places in Haryana, Karnal experienced a cold night at a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius, Narnaul at 5 degrees Celsius, Rohtak at 6.3 degrees Celsius and Ambala at 7.4 degrees Celsius also registered below normal minimum temperature.

"Fog reduced visibility in the morning today at several places in Haryana and Punjab," the official said.

However, there was a bright sunshine in Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, where the night temperature settled at 8 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Adampur continued to reel under biting cold recording a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana at 6.8 degrees Celsius and Halwara at 6.4 degrees Celsius, too, experienced the cold weather.

Bhatinda and Patiala were equally cold recording respective minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius and 8.3 degrees Celsius.