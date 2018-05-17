IMD issues fresh warning of thunderstorm, rain for parts of Haryana, adjoining areas

New Delhi: The weather department has warned of thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Bawal, Kosli, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Nuh, Manesar, Palwal and Sohna.

#Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjioning areas of Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Bawal, Kosli, Charkhi dadri, Bhiwani, Nuh, Manesar, palwal and sohna during next two hours. Source:IMD — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) May 17, 2018

The weather department also said on Thursday that there is a probability of thunderstorm, strong winds and hailstorms in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Delhi and parts of North West India for three days. Dust storm in Rajasthan is also possible.

There is a probability of thunderstorm, strong winds & hailstorms in J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Delhi and parts of North West India for three days. Dust storm in Rajasthan is also possible: Dr K Sathidevi, India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/ipIijOin8D — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018

As per a bulletin issued by the IMD at 1:30 pm on Tuesday - "The deep depression over Gulf of Aden moved westwards during past 6 hours with a speed of 11 kmph an intensified into a cyclonic storm (SAGAR) and lay centered at 0830 hours IST of today, the 17th May 2018 over Gulf of Aden near latitude 13.2°N and longitude 48.7°E; about 400 km east­northeast of Aden (Yemen) and 560 km west­northwest of Socotra Islands. It is very likely to intensify further slightly during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move initially westwards during 12 hours and then west­southwestwards during subsequent 24 hours."

IMD warning for May 17, 2018:

- Thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

- Thunderstorm accompanied with squall very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh and SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.

- Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep.

- Thunderstorm/ Dust storm very likely over Rajasthan.

- Heat wave conditions very likely at isolated places over Vidarbha. - Heavy rain at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Kerala and Lakshadweep.

- Gale winds speed reaching 65­75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph is very likely around the centre of the cyclone covering Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of southwest and westcentral Arabian sea. Sea condition will be high over the same area and same period.

- Fishermen are advised not to venture into Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of westcentral and southwest Arabian sea