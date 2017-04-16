India's youngest MP Dushyant to tie knot on April 18

Chandigarh: India's youngest Member of Parliament Dushyant Chautala will tie nuptial knot on April 18 with Meghna, daughter of an IPS officer, at a ceremony in Gurugram.

The entire Chautala family gathered at their hometown in Sirsa where a number of pre-marriage ceremonies are being held.

29-year-old Dushyant, Indian National Lok Dal leader and grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, is a Lok Sabha MP from Hisar.

Dushyant's father, Ajay Singh Chautala is a former MLA and his mother Naina Singh Chautala is a sitting INLD legislator from Dabwali assembly seat in Sirsa district.

At 26, Dushyant became the youngest MP when he defeated Kuldeep Bishnoi, who is now in the Congress, but had then contested as a candidate of his own party the Haryana Janhit Congress.

Dushyant will tie the knot with Meghna Alhawat, daughter of Anuja and Paramjit Singh Ahlawat, an IG rank officer in Haryana Police.

The Ahlawats belong to Jhajjar and live in Gurugram.

Yesterday, 'Sangeet' function was held at the Chautalas' home in Sirsa, where Dushyant's uncle and senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala lifted him on his shoulders as the family danced to the popular Bollywood and Punjabi songs.

Great grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, Dushyant came into limelight in 2013 when he gave up his dream of joining master's degree course in the US and plunged into the politics after Om Prakash Chautala and Ajay Singh Chautala were sent to jail in a teachers' recruitment scam.

Chautala and his elder son are at present out on parole for Dushyant's wedding.

Ajay Chautala and his father O P Chautala, both are serving a 10-year jail term in the junior basic trained (JBT) teachers' recruitment scam case.