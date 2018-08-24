हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonepat infant death

Investigation launched in Sonepat infant death, case registered

A case has been registered by police in the alleged death of a newborn due to Sonepat rally led by Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar. 

Investigation launched in Sonepat infant death, case registered
ANI photo

ROHTAK: A case has been registered by police in the alleged death of a newborn due to Sonepat rally led by Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar. 

“Case registered under Section 304 A&Motor Vehicle Act. We'll conduct thorough investigation on who was conducting rally and cause of the jam, will take appropriate action,” said Assistant superintendent of police, Sonipat.

On Tuesday, an ambulance carrying a two-day-old infant got struck in Haryana's Sonepat due to a 'Haryana Bachao Parivartan Lao' cycle rally being led by Tanwar. Hospital staff claimed that the cycle rally caused a massive traffic jam that lasted for more than 30 minutes. The baby, whose condition grew critical due to the delay, was referred to PGI Rohtak by doctors in Sonepat hospital. 

Earlier, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij ordered a detailed investigation into the death of a newborn.
In an official statement, Vij said, "stopping an ambulance in any condition is intolerable and inhuman".
"It has come to notice that during the cycle rally, the Congress party workers were dancing in front of the ambulance, thus causing obstruction to it for long time due to which the new-born died. This is a serious matter, and those found guilty would not be spared," he added.

Tanwar, however, dismissed all reports of the ambulance being stuck due to the cycle rally and instead blamed the incident on hospital's negligence.

“I have video of his father where he stated it happened due to hospital's negligence. He was there for 12 hrs and didn't receive facilities. Was later referred to Civil Hospital and then to Rohtak,” said Tanwar.

“When our people came to know there's ambulance in traffic, they cleared the road. Government, local administration and police should take responsibility. There was no nurse, doctor or proper oxygen supply,” he added.

Tags:
Sonepat infant deathinfant deathAshok TanwarCongress

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close