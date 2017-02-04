Jat stir enters 7th day, remains peaceful
Hisar: The ongoing Jat quota agitation in Haryana today entered its seventh day but no untoward incident was reported from anywhere, officials said here.
Amid elaborate security arrangements, the Jats held dharnas at several locations in the state which remained peaceful, they said.
The call for the fresh stir has been given by some Jat outfits, especially those owing allegiance to All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti headed by Yashpal Malik.
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said earlier that government accepted the demand of the Jats to give jobs to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the agitation last year and process has been initiated for the same.
Meanwhile, Malik, joined the Jat reservation dharna near rail tracks on Hisar-Rewari line in Hisar district's Ramayan village and called for peace and harmony.
He exhorted the agitators not to disrupt rail and road traffic.
Malik, however, said the dharnas in Haryana would continue till the government accepted their demands.
"If the government fails to consider the demands by February 11, the samiti would increase the number of dharnas in each district from February 12," he threatened.
Malik accused the government of betraying the community by not keeping the promises it made with the Samiti earlier.
He said Jats were willing to wait for reservation since the matter was sub judice, but they want all other demands to be accepted immediately.
Referring to government accepting the demand of providing jobs to victims' families, Malik said the Samiti would oppose any move if government gives jobs to them on contract basis.
