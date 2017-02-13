Manappuram Finance heist: Police arrest remaining four

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A joint team of Kanpur and Gurugram Police on Monday arrested the remaining four accused of the day light heist at the Mannappuram gold loan branch in Gurugram here.

The police have also recovered 3 kg of gold and cash from their possession.Earlier on Saturday, the Gurugram Police arrested four robbers indulged in the incident and 30 kg of gold looted from the office.

On Thursday last week, the Gurugram Police released a CCTV footage of the seven robbers who, allegedly looted gold and cash from the Mannappuram gold loan branch.They had also attacked a guard, Mukesh Kumar and a customer with knife, who was later admitted to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.They also sprayed foam on CCTV cameras to avoid being identified