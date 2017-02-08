Mercury hovers above normal in Punjab, Haryana
Chandigarh: The minimum temperature on Wednesday hovered above normal level at most places in Punjab and Haryana.
Chandigarh recorded a low of 12 degrees Celsius, up five notches against normal, a MeT department official said here.
Haryana's Ambala registered a low of 11.1 degrees Celsius, up three notches while the minimum at Hisar settled at 7.9 degrees Celsius.
Karnal, however, had a cold night at seven degrees Celsius, one notch below normal.
Amritsar recorded a low of 9.8 degrees Celsius, up four notches against normal.
Ludhiana registered a low of 9.3 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal while Patiala's low settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal.
Pathankot (11.8 degrees Celsius), Adampur (9.5), Halwara (11.8) and Gurdaspur (10.5) also registered temperature above normal level.
Bathinda, however, had a cold night at 7.2 degrees Celsius. Faridkot recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius.
