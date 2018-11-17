हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manohar Lal Khattar

Most girls hanging-out with boys get raped, 80% incidents among acquaintances: Haryana CM's comment sparks row

This is not the first time that Khattar has blamed girls for rapes.

Most girls hanging-out with boys get raped, 80% incidents among acquaintances: Haryana CM&#039;s comment sparks row

Kalka: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has once again blamed women for rapes. 

Stirring a hornet's nest, he alleged that in 90 per cent of the cases, women choose to hangout with boys and later accuse them of raping over disagreements or squabbles.

Speaking at a rally on Thursday, the BJP leader said, “Sabse badi chinta yeh hai ki yeh ghatnayein jo hain rape aur Chhed chhad ki, 80-90% jankaro ke beech mein hoti hai.Kafi samay ke liye Ikhatte ghumte hain, ek din anban hogai, uss din utha karke FIR karwa dete hain ‘isne mujhe rape kiya’.(The biggest concern is that these incidents of rapes and molestations, 80-90% occurs between people who already know each other. Most of the time these incidents happen between people who usually hang-out together, but one day minor arguments propel them (women) to file an FIR stating that 'this person raped me'.)”

 

The Opposition flayed Khattar over the comment. 

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, "Anti-Women’ Mindset of Khattar Govt Exposed! Haryana CM Khattarji makes an utterly condemnable remark- “Most girls who interact with boys,get raped,80% rape happen with consent” Blaming Women for complete failures to control Rapes & Gangrapes?Deplorable! CM should apologise."

 

 

This is not the first time that Khattar has blamed girls for rapes. In 2014, the Haryana Chief Minister had asked girls to dress 'decently' to prevent rapes. His statement led to major controversy at the time.

Tags:
Manohar Lal KhattarrapeHaryana Chief Minister

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close