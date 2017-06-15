No case of 'plastic rice' has come to our notice: Haryana FDA

Chandigarh: The Haryana Food and Drugs Administration Department today termed as "rumours" reports of availability of "plastic rice" in the market and said there was nothing to worry as no such case has come to its notice.

Commissioner, Food Security, Amneet P Kumar said that no such matter had come to the notice of the Department.

"In case any such matter comes to the notice of any person, he or she may contact Food Security Officers or Civil Surgeons at the district level," she was quoted as saying in an official release.

She said that in view of the prevailing rumours on the social media, the State Food Laboratory had released five tests that could be conducted easily by any person in the comfort of their home to detect plastic rice.

"When dropped into a bowl of water, an ordinary grain of rice will sink whereas plastic rice will float. On boiling, plastic rice will form a thick film on the surface of the water, whereas no such film would be formed in case of genuine rice.

"Similarly, when dropped into hot oil, plastic grain will melt and coat the sides or bottom of the utensil," she added.

Also, when plastic rice comes in contact with fire it would burn and release a peculiar odour.

If left for about three days, fungus starts growing on the boiled rice while nothing happens on plastic rice, she added.