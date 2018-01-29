Padmaavat violence: Crackdown on miscreants continues, Rewari Karni Sena chief arrested

Gurugram: Intensifying its crackdown on the miscreants who were allegedly behind violence in Gurugram during the release of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film Padmaavat, the Haryana Police on Sunday arrested three more persons, including Rewari Karni Sena president Harinder Tinku.

"One more miscreant namely Harinder Tinku who is the president of Karni Sena of Rewari district has also been arrested from Kurthla Nuh today by Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of the DCP South Gurugram," the Haryana Police said.

One more miscreant namely Harinder@ Tinku who is the president of Karni Sena distt Rewari has also been arrested from Kurthla Nuh today.https://t.co/rVS2cUdh1H — Gurugram Police (@gurgaonpolice) January 28, 2018

At least 45 miscreants have been arrested by the Gurugram Police in connection with the violence and efforts are on to identify and nab the other culprits suspected to be involved in the incidents across the district.

Earlier on Saturday, Haryana Police had announced that a total of eight cases have been registered and 38 miscreants have been arrested in connection with the recent violent attack on a school bus carrying nursery students and torching of a state roadways bus here.

Gurugram Karni Sena chief Thakur Kushalpal was among those detained by the Haryana Police in connection with the incidents of violence on Saturday.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted by the Haryana Police to investigate the matter.

On January 24, a school bus was attacked by a group of men, who were protesting against the release of the film in Haryana's Gurugram.

The protesters threw stones at the bus, which was carrying students, teachers and other staff members of Gurugram's GD Goenka World School.

The protesters also torched a state bus in Gurugram.