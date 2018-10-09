PM Narendra Modi to unveil statue of Sir Chhotu Ram, lay foundation of rail coach factory in Haryana

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday visit Haryana where he will unveil the statue of Sir Chhotu Ram besides laying the foundation stone for the rail coach refurbishing factory.

According to an official release, PM Modi would visit Sampla in Rohtak and unveil a 64-feet-tall statue of 'Deenbandhu' Sir Chhotu Ram.

It said that Sir Chhotu Ram was a prominent leader, who worked ceaselessly for the welfare of farmers and the emancipation of the backward and downtrodden.

He is also remembered for his work in the education sector, and other social causes.

The Prime Minister will also visit a museum where belongings of Sir Chhotu Ram are kept and see a documentary on his life.

The release said that later in the day, the Prime Minister would unveil a plaque to mark the laying of Foundation Stone of the Rail Coach Refurbishing Karkhana in Sonepat at a public meeting.

"Once complete, this would be a major repair and maintenance facility for rail coaches in the northern region. It is being set up using modular and prefabricated construction techniques, modern machinery, and environment-friendly features," it said.