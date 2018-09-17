हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Haryana gangrape

Rewari gangrape: No lawyer will help any accused, says Haryana 'Mahapanchayat'

The accused, who were stated to be in the age group of 20-25 years, belong to the same village as the survivor.

Rewari gangrape: No lawyer will help any accused, says Haryana &#039;Mahapanchayat&#039;

Chandigarh: A 'Mahapanchayat' combining of 25 villages was held in Haryana's Kosli town over the Rewari gangrape case on Monday. The panchayat came up with a decision that no practising lawyer will help any of the accused in the case.

The Mahapanchayat has also written to Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya, seeking strict action against the accused.

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped at Kanina in Haryana's Mahendergarh district on Wednesday. The father of the young woman said she could have been raped by eight to 10 men.

On Sunday, four accused were arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), who is probing the matter. The SIT team is being headed by Mewat Superintendent of Police (SP) Naazneen Bhasin.

Haryana Police had on Saturday released photographs of three accused. They were identified as - Manish, Nishu and  Pankaj - a defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan. A bounty of Rs one lakh was also announced on the accused and for helping the police in cracking the case.

The accused, who were stated to be in the age group of 20-25 years, belong to the same village as the survivor, said Inspector Anirudh, the SHO of the Kanina Police Station.

The young woman had gone to attend a coaching class and was waiting at a bus-stop in Kanina when she was abducted.

She was allegedly kidnapped by the accused who arrived in a car and was taken to a secluded place where she was gang-raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives, the survivor alleged in her complaint. 

The accused left her near a bus stop in Kanina later that day.

Haryana gangraperewari gangrape

