Rewari gang-rape: Victim's safety, conviction of accused top priority, say cops

Chandigarh: Safety of the victim in Rewari gangrape case, and arresting absconding accused and their conviction are the primary concerns, said the police on Monday.

UPDATE: Main accused Nishu, two others sent to 5-day police custody

“Safety of victim is one of the main concern, arresting remaining accused is another. It doesn't end with arrest but with conviction of the accused. So securing evidence and ensuring they get convicted through fast track court would be the next step,” said Rahul Sharma, the Superintendent of police, Rewari.

“I just met the victim, proceeding to the crime scene. I'll be meeting the SIT soon. As and when any progress is made we'll keep you updated. So far we've arrested one of the main accused and our teams are working to arrest the remaining accused,” he added.

The Haryana Police on Sunday arrested one of the three accused in the gang-rape case of 19-year-old in Rewari.

"Police have been directed to take strict action in the case. The other two accused in the case will also be arrested soon. Appeal to the public to not harbour them. Strict legal action will be taken against those who harbour them," said Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar.

Requesting privacy, the victim's family demanded that no one should be allowed to visit them in the hospital without permission.

“I had come to visit them (family of the victim), they have made a request that no one, without a permission, should be allowed to visit them. So we are making a cabin outside where they will meet the family,” said Ashok Kumar Sharma, Rewari Deputy Commissioner.

“If they want to take them inside they'll, otherwise they won't. They've said that they're satisfied with the treatment and gave that in writing, so the treatment will continue here,” he added.

The 19-year-old woman was abducted from a bus stop in Kanina town in neighbouring Mahendragarh district on Wednesday when on way to a coaching class. She was allegedly drugged and gang-raped at a room adjoining a tubewell in an agricultural field, police said.

The accused, Nishu, arrested on Sunday, was involved in planning and organising the whole incident, the police confirmed.

Cops earlier arrested Deen Dayal, owner of the land where the incident took place, and Dr Sanjeev, a medical practitioner.

Nishu had called Deen Dayal to ask for a room. Medical practitioner Sanjeev, the first to attend to the victim, was also contacted by Nishu.

Two more accused are still absconding. Police released photographs and names – Army jawan Pankaj and Manish.

The victim's father has said 8 or 10 men may have raped her but she could identify only three of them.