Rohtak girl, a Karate student, repeatedly slaps cop who allegedly harassed her

Bringing her self-defense lessons to use, a girl in Rohtak repeatedly slapped traffic policeman who allegedly harassed her during a ride in an auto. The incident took place in Rohtak when she was returning from her Karate classes.

The traffic policeman spoke to her asking to be friends with him, even asking her for her number. Both the cop and the girl were in a shared auto.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, the police said that the traffic policeman has been suspended. A probe into the case has been initiated.

The need for self-defense training for women has been talked about several times. The Delhi High Court had also in 2017 asked the government to start self-defence training for girls in schools as a precautionary measure keeping in mind their safety. The bench of judges had said that this training should include all techniques exclusively given to them on a priority basis.

The court had also asked the Delhi government to look into the feasibility of integrating such training into the curriculum of girl students adding that several of the self-defence techniques were "easily doable" and could be "handy" in "immobilising" the attackers.

The court had also suggested that the help of volunteers and trainers from the society as well as the defence and paramilitary forces should be taken for teaching self-defence techniques to the girls.