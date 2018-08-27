हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rohtak

Six students of a Rohtak gurukul allegedly sodomised by seniors, victims share plight with family on Raksha Bandhan

Six students of a Rohtak gurukul allegedly sodomised by seniors, victims share plight with family on Raksha Bandhan

ROHTAK: Six students of a Gurukul in Rohtak have alleged that they were sodomised by seven of their seniors. A case has been filed against the accused students and police have begun investigation into the case. The victims have been sent for a medical test. 

Students have alleged that for nearly 10 days, the seniors sodomised them. They have also alleged that the seniors mistreated them many-a-times when they were sleeping the hostels. 

On the complaint of a class sixth student, a case has been filed against seven minors under the POCSO Act. The students have also alleged that when they reached out to the higher authorities to complain about the case, the gurukul officials instead punished the victims. The gurukul management also allegedly threatened the victims not to tell anyone about the case.

The incident was brought to light when the victims met their family members on Raksha Bandhan on Sunday. The students shared their plight with their family members and told them about what they were facing at the gurukul. 

The parents then reached out to the police. After the involvement of the police, the gurukul, which had ignored the case when the students reached out to them, has now assured that they will take action against the culprits. A case has also been lodged against the management of the gurukul. 

All victims are students from classes fifth to seventh.

Set up in 1991, the gurukul has nearly 160 students from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

RohtakRohtak gurukulPOCSO ActRaksha Bandhan

